CARTHAGE, Mo. — Officials with the Carthage Police department are clarifying an incident at a city park from Thursday night.

According to CPD, a man that was reportedly assaulted in Central Park just before 8:30 PM was actually alone, and intoxicated. The elderly individual stumbled and sustained serious injuries prompting a trip to a local hospital after I authorities discovered him.

The man’s identity has not been released.

A witness nearby that made contact with officers was unrelated to the incident. Carthage Police are not searching for any suspects in this case.