CARTHAGE, Mo. — There’s a “Penny War” going on at Carthage Middle School.

According to school officials, all three grade levels at the junior high are competing to see who can raise the most money during their lunch hours. Students are being asked to donate leftover change after buying their lunch, with proceeds going towards buying Christmas gifts for less fortunate children.

Those will be handed out at this year’s Carthage Police Christmas Party on Saturday. Through three days of competition, all three grade levels have raised more than $300.

“I think everyone donates because we want to help with the Christmas party and to win free seating,” said Camille Norbury, Carthage Seventh Grade Student.

“It’s just important to let our kids know our community cares about them and are wishing them a merry Christmas, so they can have a chance to experience the gift giving season,” said Tiffany Stringer, Carthage JH PE Teacher.

The winning grade will be rewarded with “open seating” for a single lunch period, with students having until Wednesday to get their donations in.