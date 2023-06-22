CARTHAGE, Mo. — City leaders are optimistic the conflict over the Carthage Water and Electric Plant will be resolved soon.

Carthage Mayor Dan Rife held a press conference on Thursday about ongoing efforts to finalize the 2024 budget with the general manager of Carthage Water and Electric, also known as CWEP. Rife had said that CWEP failed to comply with repeated requests for a specific list of employees and their salaries in fiscal year 2024.

CWEP General Manager Chuck Bryant said that information was part of a 337-page budget document shared with the city a few weeks ago. However, he adds that he sent the mayor a new condensed list Thursday afternoon.

The mayor also mentioned that the budget dispute was further complicated by threats from unspecified CWEP employees against other city workers in an attempt to force support on the issue.

A majority of the city council voted to remove all six members of the CWEP Board of Directors last week, and they hope to fill those positions in the next week.

The board members claim that their removal was not legal. The dispute is happening at the same time CWEP is requesting an unspecified rate hike.