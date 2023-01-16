FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will decide whether the city adds a local tax on marijuana sales.

City council members approved a measure for the April ballot which addresses the issue. It would charge a 3% tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana in city limits.

That would be in addition to the 6% tax that state voters approved when they legalized recreational use last November. Right now, there’s one dispensary in Carthage, which is currently licensed for medical marijuana sales.

But city leaders say that number could grow — and they want to be prepared if that leads to an expansion of city services.

“It’s an incentive for the cities. You know they’re going to have, they’re going to have to change some things, They may need, who knows what they may need in the way of infrastructure, police, fire, whatever with these new businesses coming to town,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Administrator.

The tax question will go on the April 4th ballot.