CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man was found deceased following a morning housefire, Jasper County authorities confirmed Thursday.

Fire units from Jasper, Carthage, Avilla, Tri-Cities, and Golden City responded to 13780 Pine Rd, in Carthage around 3 AM to find a structure engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and began investigating.

Within the structure, crews located 42-year-old Jason Nally, deceased. At the moment, authorities determined the death was accidental. The investigation however, remains ongoing with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office now assisting.