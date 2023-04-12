SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — By pleading guilty in federal court Tuesday, a Carthage man admitted to downloading thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his work computer.

Shane Barton, 56, pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing at least 10,000 images and approximately 100 videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Barton was arrested last year after an IT director at H.E. Williams in Carthage noticed an unauthorized anti-virus program on Barton’s work computer. When he was inspecting Barton’s computer, the IT director uncovered multiple files containing what authorities said was adult and child pornography.

The company placed Barton on leave pending an internal investigation and confiscated his company-issued cell phone. When federal officials arrested Barton, they confiscated his personal cell phone as well. Barton ultimately resigned from his job.

Barton faces anywhere from five to 20 years in federal prison without parole, under federal statutes. The judge ordered a a presentence investigation. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

Barton’s case was investigated by the FBI and Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.