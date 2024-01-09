CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society is working on a solution after a roofer deems a portion of the facility uninhabitable.

One of the buildings that houses more than 30 dogs has a leaky roof, and it means the shelter cannot accept any more dogs right now.

And, if water keeps leaking, it could cause some electrical issues.

Shelter staff have spoken with three roofing companies, and it will cost around 10 thousand dollars to fix the issue.

The Humane Society plans to apply for a grant to help fix it, but members of the Carthage community have also stepped up to help.

So far, the community has raised over 3 thousand dollars, and they’re still going.

“The community has stepped up significantly to help us out, and it has helped us out. We would not be able to run this place without the support of our community. It means the world to us,” said Katie Logan, Carthage Humane Society Executive Director.

Again, this could prevent them from taking in more dogs, so the Carthage Humane Society is offering deals on dogs to free up some more space to take in more dogs in need. $25 adoption for all the dogs over 1 year old.