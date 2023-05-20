CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local humane society is celebrating quite a milestone.

It’s the 75th anniversary of the “Carthage Humane Society”.

They celebrated by offering 50 percent off all adoptions, today (Saturday).

Guests were also treated to food from Adelia’s Food Truck and live music by the “Zac Burleson Band”.

The festivities also included a bake sale of cookies and brownies — made and donated by humane society volunteers and board members.

“We’re trying to raise money for the Carthage Humane Society, to pay payroll, to pay veterinarian bills, to pay for medications they have every day, and food,” said Crystal Burnett, Carthage Humane Society board member.

The event also offered a raffle for a free gift card to Chick-fil-A — along with baskets for pets — full of toys and accessories.