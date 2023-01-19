CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage High School campus could grow, if they get approval of a bond issue in a couple of months.

The school board is putting a question on the ballot that would authorize the Performing Arts Center and a new baseball field.

The district had placed a similar measure before voters last year, but that didn’t get enough support to pass. Carthage voters will decide the issue on April 4th.