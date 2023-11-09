CARTHAGE, Mo. — A veteran’s ceremony at Carthage High School lets one girl tell her father how much his service meant to her.

As part of the ceremony, Cheyenne Horton was able to present her dad, Robert Lee Horton, Junior, a medal and challenge coin from the state of Missouri honoring his service in Iraqi Freedom. Robert served two stints in the United States Army, from 1986 through 1992, and then he joined again in 2003.

He said for his daughter to be the one to present the coin and medal to him, meant more than anything to him.

“She’s part of my safety net, really. When I got home, she was born. I got wounded and then came home two weeks before she was born,” said Robert Lee Horton, Jr., Army.

“He’s made a lot of sacrifices. He has physical injuries, mental injuries, and I live with it every day, and I’m just so grateful that he has been able to live through those,” said Cheyenne Horton, Carthage HS Senior.

More than a dozen veterans attended the ceremony.