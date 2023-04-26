CARTHAGE, Mo. — A whole lot of famous Missourians make a stop at a Carthage elementary school.

Mark Twain Elementary welcomed the likes of Daniel Boone — horse trainer, Tom Bass — and the school’s namesake — aka Samuel Clemens.

This all part of a living wax museum featuring 3rd grade students. Their research began in October. Since that time, they’ve studied the person they chose — came up with costumes — created poster boards — with all of their work culminating with presentations today.

One of the famous Missourians we caught up with — Mary Margaret Truman Daniel.

“I’m known as the daughter of the 33rd president. One of my biggest accomplishments was I was an author or murder mysteries. One of my books series was entitled, murder in the white house. An interesting fact about me is that I interviewed my parents on national television. I died on January 29th, 2009. I was buried in independence, Missouri. People remember me today as a leader in reserving our state’s history,” said Maggie Adams, Mark Twain Elem. 3rd grade student.

“I think they, they get more excited when it’s finished, because they don’t think that they can do this. And they are amazed at what they’ve accomplished. So, to look at them being tiny little 2nd graders that just finished 2nd grade. They come into 3rd and now look at them. They’re young ladies and young men,” said Clarissa McBride, Mark Twain Elem. 3rd grade teacher.

This project combined school standards for early language arts and social studies.