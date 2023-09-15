CARTHAGE, Mo. — This week, “Miles of Gratitude” by some unsung heroes have been recognized.

It’s the theme for this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. In Carthage, elementary school students were part of the celebration. A parade of trucks from a number of area companies visited each elementary school today so the kids could express their gratitude.

“We have a lot of companies within the Carthage community, and we just want our local people to know how much we appreciate all they do for not only Carthage but literally around the world,” said Amy Cristy, Carthage R-9 School District Communications Director.

This was the second year the Carthage School District did this for local truck drivers.