CARTHAGE, Mo. — They may have just been the cutest cups of coffee served up Friday morning in Carthage.

At least the ones who served them were. This was week two of a 2nd-grade coffee shop at Mark Twain Elementary.

The kids are learning about economics, counting money, time management — and working as a team. Their shop will be open every Friday morning before Christmas break — and before the next school board meeting on December 18th.

The public is welcome to grab some goods that evening — the meeting will start at 5:30. Proceeds will purchase materials for blankets for long-term patients at Mercy Hospital Carthage.

“And we’re teaming up with the CIC. So, they’re gonna come over one day in 2nd semester and help us make those blankets. So, they also get the service project aspect, as well,” said Delayna Gardner, Mark Twain 2nd Grade Teacher.

“Coffee, coffee and hot chocolate,” said Cambree Cupp & Elijah Meister, Mark Twain 2nd Graders.

“Marshmallows. Cinamon rolls. Ice Tea,” said Cambree.

“We’re not usual to the food goin’,” added Elijah.

“What, we have 53 kids this year? They all have a special job in this company, that we’re the CEOs of,” said Jennifer Simpson, Mark Twain 2nd Grade Teacher.

“Yes.”

This is a team effort. Cinnamon rolls come from the Carthage Tech Center’s culinary department — the IT department made nametags — while the aprons came from Sewing Sisters, a sewing business in town.