CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage — where lunchtime, Wednesday, was extra special for a whole lot of kindergarten students.

Steadley Elementary hosted Lunch with a Loved One. It was both a meal and a chance for the 5 and 6-year-olds to show off a little — be it by them just being them — or actually performing.

One hundred twenty-five moms, dads and grandparents shared a table with their respective students — and brought in burgers, tacos and pizzas — and, of course, their time.

“I think the attention is the bigger deal. It really is, the food matters. I mean they love having special food brought in from outside — but their family members showing up is just magical, it’s so good,” said Dr. Tom Barlow, Steadley Elem. Principal.

Columbian Elementary also hosted Lunch with a Loved One. The schools will bring in families for the older grades at a later date.