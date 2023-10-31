CARTHAGE, Mo. — Ghosts and ghouls haunted the halls of a local elementary school this Halloween.

Teachers and students brought the Halloween spirit to Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Carthage. Kids from pre-K to 3rd grade enjoyed activities, like counting pumpkin seeds and Halloween trivia.

The biggest attraction was a spooky costume parade for the whole family.

“We have a big parade where everybody gets to dress up, and so all the family comes in and all the parents and grandparents get to see everyone in their costume. And then we have a nice big party in the classroom, lots of candy, lots of snacks, and lots of bellyaches at the end,” said Don Cox, Pleasant Valley Elementary Principal.

“What are some of your favorite parts about today?“

“That we’re getting a lot of candy, and we’ve got student parade, and it’s Halloween,” said Ansley Wake, Scarecrow.

Among Tuesday’s costumes were scarecrows, bananas, and lots and lots of superheroes.