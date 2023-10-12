CARTHAGE, Mo. — Piñatas, as far as the eye can see.

It’s all part of Title 1 Parent Engagement Night at Fairview Elementary in Carthage. Students and their families built more than 100 piñatas together for the event.

Thursday’s theme was “Fusion Fiesta”. The focus on Hispanic heritage is especially important for Fairview Elementary, a dual-language school.

“It’s important to have events like this just to help bring all of our families together across cultures, and just getting parents engaged in things that are happening at our school, and what better way to do that through Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Amy Jones, Fairview Elementary Title 1 Reading and Math Teacher.

Kids will vote for their three favorite piñatas. There will also be plenty of art, music, and reading activities to enjoy with the whole family.