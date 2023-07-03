CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area ministry is the proud owner of a new, used, passenger van. And the best part, it didn’t cost them a penny.

Thanks to grants from the Corley Foundation Memorial Trust and the Fortner Charitable Foundation, the Carthage Crisis Center has a new-to-them 16 passenger van.

Jim Benton said the vehicle has the ability to carry a lot of people and donations.

“We need a covered way to pick up donations, on a regular basis we get donations from Walmart, from Aldi, from Big Lots and then from time to time we’ll get major donations like Crispy Cream donuts, several pallets of that or something like that, but the cargo space in this van is perfect for that because we can take the chairs, the chairs out if we need to,” said Jim Benton, Executive Director, Carthage Crisis Center.

Benton added the new van will be a lot easier for people to get into and out of compared to the vans they’ve had before.