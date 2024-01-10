CARTHAGE, Mo. — Women helping women – that’s the focus of a new series kicking off in Carthage today.

“I don’t take offense to it because it’s more fun for me to see their face when someone from my office will call them out,” said Chelsey Bode, Pearson Kelly Tech CEO.

Chelsey Bode says it’s common for clients to expect to see a man in charge.

But she is the CEO of Pearson Kelly Technology – an experience she’s sharing with dozens of women.

“No is not a word in my vocabulary. It’s usually a maybe or how do I pivot? Or how do I get around the barrier?” said Bode.

Bode is the featured speaker in a new series called “Empowering Women in Business.”

The monthly lunch features speakers and topics designed to inspire and prompt personal development.

“Success is a is a very ongoing word for me. I definitely don’t feel like I’ve arrived by any stretch of the imagination. And I think one of the things that I struggle with is actually reflecting I’m a mode of operation as I go forward, what’s next? What’s bigger, better, faster,” said Bode.

Organizers say this first lunch is a big success.

They expected about two dozen people, instead, it sold out with a crowd of nearly 100.

“The goal is to empower women to hear our stories lift each other up. This is a way for women to network to learn from each other. To be a part of to be a part of the bigger picture in everything that we can do,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber Pres.

In other words, succeed, not only from nine to five, but in every aspect of their lives.

“To be not only better coworkers – better, better wives, better mothers in having different topics throughout the course of the year. And learning how we can juggle everything and still be successful in the workforce,” said Reams.

The series will continue on a monthly basis with a larger conference planned in May.