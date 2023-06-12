CARTHAGE, Mo. — It may still be summer but the Carthage Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Maple Leaf Festival.

Numerous calls to the chamber since the start of the new year have been asking what’s in store for the 57th annual event – and supposedly the biggest one yet.

In a release Monday, Chamber President, Julie Reams said 2023’s Maple Leaf Festival theme will be “There’s No Place Like Home.” The event slated for October 13th through the 21st will feature new T-shirt designs from Athena Marketing. H.E. Williams is also helping design a new Maple Leaf Festival logo to be printed on merchandise available through the chamber’s upcoming online store here.

Parade applications will be accepted starting July 10th.

A more detailed schedule of the nine-day event will be revealed later this summer. Sponsorships and volunteers are still needed, and more information on that can be found on the chamber’s website, or by calling 417-358-2373.