CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education announced their pick for the role of principal at Carthage Junior High School.

Brittany Bridges will step into the job beginning July 1, 2024, the district said Tuesday. She will succeed Jenny Bogle who served as principal for the past 12 years.

Bridges has been a member of the district for 16 years starting first as an English teacher at the junior high, among other roles. In 2020, she became assistant principal at CJHR.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to step into the role of Head Principal at Carthage Junior High School. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am deeply grateful to the school board and district administration for entrusting me with this opportunity. I could not ask for a better mentor than Mrs. Bogle has been a guiding light in my journey—she was not only my 7th-grade English teacher when I first moved to Carthage, but her kindness and grace have left an indelible mark on my life. She has been an inspiration for me – shaping me as an educator, administrator, and person. Filling her shoes is an honor beyond words,” said Bridges.