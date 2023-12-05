CARTHAGE, Mo. — The race to be the next new member of a city council or school board in southwest Missouri is underway.

Today (12/5) is the first day of candidate filing for the April 2024 election. It’s generally one of the busiest ballots of the year, with dozens of races to be decided in the region.

In most cases, candidates have a few weeks to officially file for office, but the date can vary.

“I truly believe this is a lot more important than federal elections, because we elected these individuals, and they touch our feet every day. They’re the ones who pave our roads. They’re the ones who teach our kids. They’re the ones that manage our cities and manage our schools,” said Jasper County Clerk, Charlie Davis.

The spring election will include races for city council, school board, fire districts, and water boards. It will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024.