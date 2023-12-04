CARTHAGE, Mo. — Christmas is exactly three weeks from today (Monday), and that has a local nursing home reminding the public, that not everyone is fortunate enough to have someone there for the holidays.

“It lifts your spirits and makes us feel like we’re not forgotten,” said James Simpson, St. Luke’s Nursing Home resident.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, almost 50 percent of all nursing home residents in the U.S. have no living relatives, with only 40 percent of seniors saying they receive visitors on holidays.

“Sometimes, those people don’t have one soul that goes and sees them. I’ve always felt really bad about that,” said Myra Bixler, St. Luke’s Nursing Home resident.

“There are different barriers for people, and we try to make sure that we are sensitive to that and make sure who has those connections and who might be missing it. So what we try to do is be there as family for those individuals,” said Dee Shaffer, St. Luke’s Nursing Home administrator.

Administrators at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Carthage are using this time before the holiday to remind people of those living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, saying whether it’s volunteering time or gifts, something small goes a long way.

“I mean come by, even if you don’t know us, if you see us say how are you doing because I do when I see people, I say how you doing – I’m kind of a goofball but I’m her goofball,” said Simpson.

“It kind of lifts our spirits that they came and they always leave something, like a note or something, so it is just the thought that they came and the thought that they even brought something,” said Bixler.

“Christmas time is all about family and faith and community, so just because someone might have some physical needs, they still have that desire and need. So, here at St. Luke’s, we want to make sure we encourage families to stay connected and to come visit,” said Shaffer.

St. Luke’s is hosting a Christmas Visitors’ event Tuesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It’s open to the public – and will feature lights, hot chocolate, and even a visit from Santa Claus.