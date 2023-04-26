CARTHAGE, Mo. — A piece of Carthage history is being recognized at the state level.

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation is putting the spotlight on the Boots Court Motel. It’s the winner of the Preserve Missouri Award.

The honor noted the motel’s roots with construction in the Streamline Moderne style and the efforts made to preserve that during renovations.

“When you’re compared with buildings in other in other much larger cities where they’ve restored libraries and they’ve made affordable housing. And you get to be recognized in that same breath a having done something just as worthwhile – it is nice to hear,” said Kim Bausinger, Boots Court manager.

The motel first opened its doors in 1939. The Boots Court Foundation is continuing renovation efforts with the 1960’s era Sinclair gas station next door.