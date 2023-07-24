CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage landmark will soon open Phase Two of its development.

Construction is nearing completion on the new Visitors Center at the Boots Court Motel. It sits just to the south and will double as the motel office as well.

They plan to stock a range of local merchandise for sale. But the goal is to offer a spot for Route 66 travelers to relax and unwind. And they’re already planning for future additions on-site.

“I have a great drawing for 25-foot tall boots to put outside of the Boots. You know that’s something that’s going to have to wait. You know there are lots of things like that — we’ve talked about RV sites, having a few RV sites,” said Kim Bausinger, Boots Ct. Mgr.

They hope to complete the Visitors Center and start operations there by the end of August.