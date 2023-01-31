CARTHAGE, Mo. — You’re familiar with food drives for things like canned veggies and macaroni and cheese, but how about one focused on something sweeter?

“Jasper County 4-H” is hosting a birthday cake kit drive.

Officials are asking for cake mix, tubs of frosting, candles, and sprinkles.

The list also includes 12-ounce cans of soda, which can substitute for eggs and oil.

The donations will go to the “Salvation Army” and “Crosslines Ministries.”

“We’re going to donate to those. I spoke with the lady at Crosslines the other day, she’s very excited because she has a birthday wall where they have small gifts. When parents come in, their kids have birthdays, they get to pick a gift. So she’s going to incorporate these birthday kits into her gifts,” said Janie Garner, MU Extension Youth Program.

Listed below are sites accepting donations:

Carthage AT&T

MU Extension Office

Race Brothers

Midwest Ag

Route 66 Theater

Bailey’s Family Dining

Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce