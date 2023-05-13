CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local bikers fired up those engines and rode in the sun, today (Saturday) — all for a good cause.

The “Brotherhood of Bikers M.C.” held its 13th Annual Spring Fling event.

Bikers got busy with a charity poker run — starting at the “Charles S. Edwards V-F-W Post 25-90” and rode to “Pub and Grub” in Goodman, “Happy Jacks” in Seneca and then to “Rivers Bend” in Redings Mill.

At each stop — they received a playing card.

Those that had the best hand and worst hand were awarded a cash prize.

After the ride — they also had an AR-15 raffle and live auction — led by the well-known Hank Rotten, Jr.

All the proceeds from the event will go to help veterans in need.

“We’re real thankful for anyone who come out and give some money. It goes to for good cause. We appreciate it, the vets appreciate it,” said David Schmitt, Brotherhood of Bikers M.C. President.

While this event is called the 13th Annual — organizers say they lost count quite a few years ago — and have stuck with the number 13 ever since.