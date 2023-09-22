CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage school officials are calling for community members to step up to the plate. That’s the name of the fundraising campaign that officially got underway, today (Friday).

In July, the “Steadley Trust” pledged 2.5 million dollars for a new baseball field and amenities. It came after the latest attempt to pass a bond issue to fund the project failed, and on the heels of the historic “Carl Lewton Stadium” being shutdown at Municipal Park.

A fundraising goal amount has not been made public, only that the campaign will run through October 25th.

“You know, every dollar that we get, we’re grateful for. So, and there have been ranges thrown out there. You know, I hate to speculate on what we might be able to generate, but more than anything, we just want to give our community a chance to partner with the school district and support the project,” said Luke Boyer, Carthage Schools Superintendent.

The new baseball field will be located on the northeast corner of the high school campus. The plan is to have it finished by next summer.