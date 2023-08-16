CARTHAGE, Mo. — This area ministry is going through back-to-school clothing like never before.

In addition to a large increase in the demand for food – Crosslines in Joplin has also experienced record demand for clothing.

Director of Operations, Carrie Pence, says it’s a matter of economics.

“Having to choose between rent and utilities and then they don’t have money for the school clothes, the back-to-school and it just affects the finances of the households,” said Carrie Pence, Director of Operations, Crosslines Ministries of Joplin.

The good news – the ministry has received several large clothing donations recently to replenish what they had gone through.

Pence says their clothing will be open to anyone in need in the community all of next week.