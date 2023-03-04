CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some local students are raising money for a trip to the largest city in the U.S.

35 theatre students from Carthage High School will go to New York City at the beginning of June.

Today, the theatre department held a rummage and bake sale to help raise funds for the trip.

Many items were for sale, such as home decor, books, and clothes, all donated by members of the community.

The trip is estimated to cost $2,500 per student.

“Seeing what it’s like behind the scenes in professional theatre is going to be an experience in itself because there are just things we can’t do with our educational program. And then selfishly, I used to live in New York, so I’m so excited for them to see the grittier side of things. I can’t wait for the students to see their first subway ride,” said Kelsey Moore, Carthage High School Theatre Teacher.

“We’re going to be visiting Radio City Music Hall, we’re going to be going to Broadway shows, seeing museums, visiting Central Park, just doing a whole bunch of super fun stuff and getting a lot of great experience and it’s going to be really amazing,” said Emma Adams, Carthage High School Junior.

The theatre department’s next fundraiser will be at their spring play “Into the Woods”.

It will be held from April 6th through the 8th.

You can find more information on the Carthage Tiger Theatre Facebook page