CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s been 162 years since the “Battle of Carthage” took place — and one local group is ensuring those who fought aren’t forgotten.

An annual Vespers Service was held earlier this evening at the “Battle of Carthage State Historic Site.”

July 5th, 1861 is the date of the battle.

This land is where 1,100 Union soldiers and 6,000 Missouri State Guard soldiers marched and camped all those years ago.

For the last 35 years — history buffs and re-enactors have gathered to honor history.

The organizer of the event — Steve Cottrell — tells us many people have forgotten about the battle.

“These soldiers that served here, they were real people and they still are real souls and they deserve to be remembered. They didn’t die in some famous dramatic battle like Gettysburg or Shiloh,” said Steve Cottrell, event organizer and employee at the Carthage Civil War Museum.

Cottrell tells us this all began on a calm July morning.

“And they got 9 miles down Old Lamar Road which now we call it Civil War Road and they ran into 6,000 of their foes,” said Cottrell.

He also tells us this was the first battle in the early history of America that actually lasted all day.

“8:30 in the morning till nightfall. Covering 9 to 10 miles in the action. The battle actually did storm right through the town close to the end of the day and then it went off to the southeast came through this area here and finally fizzled out at nightfall,” said Cottrell.

Even though the Union soldiers were outnumbered, they actually won that day.