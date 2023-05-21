CARTHAGE, Mo. — There was all kinds of fun and food in Carthage, yesterday {Saturday}.

It’s all thanks to to the “Carthage Train Crew Shriner” hosting their annual fish fry fundraiser.

There was plenty of fried fish to go around — with all kinds of sides to go with it.

The group also held an auction for different kinds of guns — along with a new motorcycle.

This annual fundraiser keeps the Carthage Shriner Train on track for its appearances in local parades — such as the Maple Leaf Parade — and ones at Christmas time.

It’s been in action for over 50 years.

“That’s the thing about the fish fries and stuff that Shriners does for the public…is it does bring the community together and we let them know why we’re here and what we do. It also benefits us, but it really benefits the community in that way,” said Steve Allgood, Carthage Shriners Train Crew.

At the start of the event — over 200 people were already there — showing their support.