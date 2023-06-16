CARTHAGE, Mo. — A budget conflict in Carthage leads to the ouster of some high-level officials.

The Carthage mayor has removed all six members of the board of directors for the Carthage Water and Electric Plant, or CWEP. Mayor Dan Rife said City Hall has been asking for details for the 2024 budget for the city-owned utility for an extended period of time.

Since that information still hasn’t been shared, he decided a change in leadership was in order.

“City ordinance pertaining to the approval of positions and salary ranges by the council. So those positions and ranges need to be approved line by line. The council felt like we need to make sure the budget meets that criteria in order to be valid and legal,” said Mayor Rife.

Rife points out that the budget impasse will not affect day-to-day operations for the utility. The 2024 budget must be completed by the end of the month.