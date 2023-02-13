CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage is planning a new and improved playground as an attraction for area kids.

Plans call for a “Destination Playground” to be built inside “Municipal Park.”

It comes with a price tag of just under $900,000 and will be paid for with grant money from the “Mccune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.”

The original plan was to replace an aging playground, but the replacement footprint is much larger, so the concept has been moved to a different part of the property.

“And it will also be an inclusive playground, which means that kids of all abilities will be able to play there. And that’s something we haven’t had. Many of our parks aren’t ADA-compliant, currently, so that’s something we’re working on. But to be able to have this inclusive playground, where kids of all abilities will be able to play together will be really wonderful,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Dir.

Officials are still in the planning phase.

The new playground will be installed next to the “Jasper County Youth Fairgrounds.”