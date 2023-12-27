CARTHAGE, Mo. — Those visiting “Sparkle in the Park” in Carthage during the holiday weekend got to see more than just Christmas lights.

“Doc” the kangaroo happened to be one of the sights to see in Central Park.

His owner, Kalaya Miller, brought the 2-year-old red kangaroo to the park, giving both kids and adults a chance to see the Australian animal up-close. Miller lives in Mt. Vernon and works with exotic animals, like Doc.

Miller also brought along a 2-year-old South American monkey named “Suki.”

A big crowd showed up to take pictures with the animals and had the opportunity to hold the two-pound kangaroo. One of those who waited in line for a chance to see Doc up close was 10-year-old, Oliver Hussey.

“Well, if I’m being honest, he was actually quite warm. It was like holding a baby, except more calm,” said Hussey.

Miller said she wanted to offer the community something special for Christmas by not charging a specific amount — asking instead they pay what they could.