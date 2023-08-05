CARTHAGE, Mo. — There’s quite the fundraiser happening in Carthage — all weekend long.

It’s the 8th annual Buckles, Barrels, and BBQ event, held at the Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena – all to raise funds for On My Own Inc.

The Nevada-based home health care service helps take care of five counties in Missouri.

Employees with the non-profit organization hope to raise $25,000 this year – and more than 350 barrel racers have turned out for the fundraiser.

This year, the event has opened up a pee-wee race with more than 32 kids taking part in the event.

“It’s been a great race. Everybody has always been so great to come and cooperate. All of our contestants, they come every year. Everybody’s got multiple year T-shirts that we sell,” said Jennifer Gundy, On My Own Inc. Executive Director.

It’s not too late to catch the event — the barrel racing continues through Sunday at the Lucky J Steakhouse & Arena.