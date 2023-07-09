CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plenty of Jasper County’s youth were busy showing off their four-legged friends this morning (Sunday).

“It’s just kind of a thing for the Carthage and the surrounding towns to get to kind of show off their dog,” said Brantley Thayer, dog handler from Neosho.

The annual 67th “Jasper County Youth Fair” kicked off Sunday morning in Carthage.

Kids and their four-legged friends participate in a rally-obedience, obedience, and showmanship style showcase with a chance to go to nationals and win awards in each category.

More than 9 youngsters from different parts of Jasper County participated in Sunday’s event.

Jasper County Dog Superintendent Barbara Wright tells us this isn’t just about some kids showing off their animals — it goes so much deeper than that.

“There’s a kid here who is afraid of dogs, so that’s why he started. There are kids here that don’t use their voice and they don’t speak up, but they get in there and they speak up. And just the self-confidence that it brings showing an animal,” said Barbara Wright, Jasper County Dog Superintendent.

We caught up with dog handler Kaitlin Gakey – who has participated in the event for the last four years with her Red Heeler, Chain.

They started their dog showing journey when he was just a pup.

“And we’d just practice all the time. I trained him myself and just kind of every day we’d do something new or I’d just feed him his food by having him do tricks and stuff,” said Kaitlin Gakey, show dog handler from Carthage.

Although Gakey and Chain have brought home prizes for showings, she tells us it hasn’t always been easy.

“Yeah, so when he was a puppy he was kind of rowdy, so he didn’t like to always pay attention, but as the years have gone on we definitely gotten a better team,” said Gakey.

The Jasper County Youth Fair takes place at the Carthage Municipal Park.