CARTHAGE, Mo. — Grab your Walkmans, your eight-tracks, and your record players because the Record Show is in town, today (Saturday).

The annual “4-State Record Show” made its return to the Carthage Memorial Hall.

Vendors from Texas, Nebraska, Indiana, and all over the Four States come to Carthage to sell some of their classic cassettes, CDs, and vinyl.

The show also offered books, movies, and memorabilia from all your favorite artists.

“Floyd’s Wings and Waffles Food Truck” also made an appearance for anyone needing a snack.

Many in attendance are there not only for the music but the sharing of it as well.

“The thing about this is music brings everyone together. It just brings back a memory. Music can bring back memories,” said Daniel Olsbo, Four States Record Show Co-host.

There are two 4-State Record Shows a year, with the next show being in the early spring of 2024.