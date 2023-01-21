CARTHAGE, Mo. — The chilly weather also didn’t stop some rodeo fun from happening, today in Carthage.

Many gathered at the “Civil War Arena” for the 3rd annual “Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo” featuring the “Winter Buckle Series”.

Adults were able to get in for only five dollars. Kids 12 and under were admitted for free.

Visitors were treated to a variety of rodeo activities, like barrel racing, calf branding, trailer loading, and much more.

“I think it’s… I think it’s huge. You know, we’re not charging a whole lot of money for people to come out and have a good night, have fun and you know this is a Christian event. And so I think it’s really important for families. It’s a good way for people to get together and come out and enjoy something that they love to do,” said Brian Nuding, Riverside Rodeo, Chairman.

All the proceeds from this event will benefit Riverside Cowboy Church’s upcoming “Rodeo Bible Camp”.