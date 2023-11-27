CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the flick of a switch, Central Park in Carthage came to life earlier tonight (11/27).

26-miles of lights in the park were turned on for the first time this holiday season. More than a thousand spectators showed up for the third annual “Sparkle in the Park.”

It’s put on by the Carthage Water and Electric Plant (CWEP), and every one of its employees participated in the prep work for this LED light spectacle. The work began just after the 2023 Maple Leaf Festival.

Sparkle in the Park has become a big deal, and a new holiday tradition for residents.

“Not a lot of places do this around here, so for them to do this for the kids and for the community, I think it’s pretty special and we always look forward to it,” said Carthage resident, Amber Patrick.

“Is there anything better than to see Santa Claus with a line of 150 people waiting to see him? Plus, the memories we get to create for all these families and their kids. This is what they get to look forward to every year and it also means a lot to our employees,” said CWEP General Manager, Chuck Bryant.

The lights will be on in the park from 5:00 p.m. to midnight through January 1st.