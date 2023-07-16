CARTHAGE, Mo. — The “2023 Southwest Missouri Reining Horse Association Patriot Slide Show” wrapped up today (Sunday) – this year with the largest turnout since the show has been running.

It all took place at the Lucky J Steakhouse Arena in Carthage.

Nearly 120 horse stalls were rented for this weekend-long event.

Participants in the event had the chance to win cash, prizes, and high-point buckles.

Southwest Missouri Reining Horse Association President – Jeromy Lipps – tells us, although this may look easy — these riders have worked hard to get to where they are today.

“A lot of hours put into it. Lots and lots of hours put into it, lots of practice, and so we really are excited to have as many youth kids as we’ve had here this year. Our youth is up quite a bit so we’re really happy about that,” said Jeromy Lipps, Southwest Missouri Reining Horse President.

If you missed out on this free event this weekend, you still have a chance to catch it — Lipps tells us another SMHRA show will be held next year in July at the Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena in Carthage.