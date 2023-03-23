(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man who is accused of counterfeiting and fraud by several people in various states across the U.S., has now been arrested.

Carthage Police Chief, Bill Hawkins, confirmed that Jeremy J. Tewell, 44, of Carthage was arrested today (3/23) for Forgery. Chief Hawkins said a person from the Carthage area contacted the police department, stating they too had purchased a counterfeit Confederate States of America bank note. Hawkins says the note was confirmed to be counterfeit by an unknown third party who specializes in civil war era currency. The Carthage person who came forward has not yet been identified.

According to Detective, Aaron Kmick with the Carthage Police Department, Tewell was arrested without incident at his home located at 2048 Marigold Street in Carthage. Tewell is currently in the Jasper County Jail on a probable cause hold, while authorities obtain a warrant.

Prior to his arrest, Tewell responded to our report, continuing to insist the alleged victims were in fact scamming him in an attempt to keep the notes he gave or sold them.

Jeremy Tewell is named by at least four different dealers that specialize in valuable collections, including coins, currency, and fine jewelry. All of them accuse Tewell of selling or attempting to sell items of rarity and/or worth. In our independent investigation, KSNF/KODE spent several weeks researching these claims. Not only did we speak with the alleged victims — all of them sharing similar stories about what they say is fraudulent activity involving Tewell — we also spoke with coin/currency and collection experts, as well as law enforcement, including the United States Secret Service. You can read our full investigative report, HERE.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide further information as it becomes available.