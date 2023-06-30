CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Water and Electric Plant (CWEP) board and city leaders have come to a resolution.

In a joint statement released today (6/30) representatives from both sides say they recently met and admit some miscommunication got “out of hand.”

The motion to remove the CWEP board members back on June 16th will be reconsidered and an open meeting will be held to address the original issue. No date has been clarified, but the statement goes on to say that the current CWEP board will continue to function and perform its duties.

If you’ll recall, the issue stems from city leaders asking for budget information, and the CWEP board thought it had provided the correct information. But the city said they were given incorrect information and voted to remove the board members from their position.

The statement ends by clarifying no ordinance was violated.