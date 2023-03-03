CARTHAGE, Mo. — An elementary school was headin’ to Japan — sort of.

Every year, Fairview Elementary School hosts a contest to choose a “learning destination” for the kids in an effort to encourage them to read more.

This year — again — the destination: Japan.

Their trip was done through a simulator — and aptly named “Tiger Air.”

Classes were also able to experience the sights and sounds of an airport as they had their passports stamped, checked their luggage, and went through security.

“The kids, their squeals when we are taking off down the runway and landing, and just getting to hear different facts that they didn’t know about a country is really exciting for them,” said Amy Jones, Title 1 Teacher.

After learning about cities in Japan, the kids received a lesson on how to use chopsticks –and even got to take some of their own home.