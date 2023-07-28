CARTHAGE, Mo. — A choir camp in Carthage is hosting more students than ever this summer.

Around 80 seventh and eighth graders attended Carthage Junior High” on Thursday, for their fourth day of choir camp. School officials tell us that’s more than double the number of kids that attended last year.

“It’s been a really growing program, we had 137 (kids), I talked to admin and said ‘hey we have got to split up these 7th and 8th graders, we can’t cut that many kids, we have just got to have a growing program,” said Michelle Harris, Carthage Junior High Choir Teacher.

Usually, the program accepts 40 students from both grade levels, but with the influx of kids wanting to get involved — they are having separate choir classes for the 7th and 8th graders for the first time in school history.

“It’s a growing activity in the area, we have some strong competition and it’s really fun. It really engages the kids in all aspects of the brain, they are moving their feet, singing, doing different things to stay active so it is something fun you can do,” said Harris.

And after talking with students, they believe it’s their teacher who’s inspiring so many people to get involved.

“I’ve really enjoyed talking with her, she’s hilarious and she like taught me so much, especially like vocal range wise, and I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Ella Binney, Carthage 8th Grade Student.

“Back in 6th grade she started our choir and she was just amazing, I loved her and so that was the biggest reason I joined show choir,” said Madelyne Newman, 7th grader at Carthage Junior High.

“I try and connect with each kid, I try and make sure they all have a little bit of face-time with me so none of them feel left out because they are important. I check on them, make sure they are eating at home, just making sure that they know that they matter,” said Harris.

The camp concludes Friday with a carwash fundraiser in the parking lot of Fairvew Christian Church from noon to 2.