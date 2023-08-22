CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local organization stepped up to bring relief to kids riding the bus home from school yesterday. The good folks with the Webb City Elk’s Lodge 861 made sure everyone on a Carl Junction bus had cold water. Very few of the buses have air conditioning.

The high for Monday topped tripled digits, and school Transportation Director Jared Richmond says school busses tend to run 10-15 degrees higher than the actual temperature outside. Elks members handed out more than 1400 bottles of water Monday.

“We just want to do our part to help ensure that our kids get home safely — even if that means donating water just so they can stay cool and hydrated on their way home,” said Cheri Badgley, Elks’ Lodge 861 Exalted Ruler.

“For them – a cold bottle water is, you know, the same thing as a candy bar on the way home. They’re excited they got something and can take it on the bus and drink it,” said Jared Richmond, CJ Schools Dir. of Transportation.

The district has 38 buses, and only three have air conditioning.