(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A growing number of EVs are hitting U.S. roadways, with vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, Ford, General Motors, and many others — are in a race to produce the best, the newest, or the ones that allow the driver to travel much farther between charges — and they’re all producing these cars at a rapid pace.

According to the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, which is issued on an annual basis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) — more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, with the growth of EV purchases expected to continue. The outlook anticipates $14 million in sales by Christmas.

In 2020, less than 5% of all new car sales were electric. In 2021, that number grew to 9% — then 14% in 2022. As for this year, the latest IEA projections show a similar growth trend this year, claiming new EV purchases accelerating in the second half of 2023. High oil prices combined with national policies and incentives are helping to boost the sale of electric vehicles.

The Biden Administration recently proposed a set of the nation’s most ambitious climate regulations to date. According to the New York Times, the Administration’s proposal consists of two plans that are designed to ensure 2/3’s of new passenger cars, and a quarter of new, heavy-duty trucks sold in the U.S., are all-electric by 2032 — less than ten years away.

Compared to conventional gasoline-powered cars, electric vehicles (most often powered by lithium-ion batteries) are becoming an increasingly popular option for drivers. But there are some who have concerns about the technology used in EVs.

Carl Junction Fire Department Chief, Joe Perkins says when firefighters are called to an electric vehicle fire, extinguishing the blaze can be a tedious and dangerous process, especially if the flames spread to the EVs lithium-ion battery packs. Even though electric vehicle fires are rare, they can happen.

According to Chief Perkins, the electric vehicle industry is relatively new and manufacturers still have a lot to learn, especially when it comes to parts that are used in the assembly of electric-powered cars and trucks.

“I feel like there’s many examples you can find when we don’t take the time to properly review new technology the way it should be reviewed until something bad happens,” said Perkins.

Regarding the recent increase in EV sales, Chief Perkins claims the rush to switch from gasoline to rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, is fueled by a push from environmental agencies and world governments attempting to reduce their carbon footprint, and a dependency on oil that’s refined into gasoline, to use as a fuel source.

“It’s not like I’m anti-capitalist or anything, but a lot of the time, I feel like when certain technologies are developed and rushed to market, most manufacturers get in a rush to create, with the primary goal of making a lot of money,” said Perkins.

It’s estimated that 6.8 million plug-in and hybrid electric cars, and 2 million electric cars are currently on the road in the United States. While only representing a fraction of vehicles on the road, EV popularity is on the rise. According to one report, 39% of new car buyers are looking to EVs for their next personal transportation purchase.