CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s another year, and hundreds of dollars for a local student using Halloween as a way to help others.

Seven-year-old Sophia Bullington has already raised $800 in her campaign “Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat.”

She and her mom started it two years ago to benefit the Carl Junction Schools Backpack Program, which feeds kids in need.

They take cash donations as well as very specific foods to stock the pantry shelves.

“We are collecting canned goods like peanut butter and jelly, crackers, and that kind of stuff,” said Sophia Bullington, CJ fundraiser.

In the third year of the program, they estimate they’ve collected about $3,000 in donations total.

This year’s fundraiser runs through next week.

And there’s still time to contribute. You can email Bright Futures at brightfutures@crj1.org or call (417) 649-7026 extension 2234.