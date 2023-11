JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two are dead after a train vs. pedestrian collision near Center Creek and Hwy. 171, near Carl Junction (below).

At this time, officials could only confirm that the deceased are two adult males.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Deputies had a maroon truck, seen below, towed from the scene.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to bring information as it becomes available.