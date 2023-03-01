CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some local high school students have a fix to improve what can be a “Pringles” problem.

It’s not hard to open, but snacking on a full-sized can — can be quite the mess.

“Don’t you hate it when you get your hand stuck in the bottom of a Pringles can or you have to flip it over?” asked Christopher Huhn, CJHS Engineering Teacher.

Just a couple of the snacking design flaws Tahoe Campbell and Charlie Sargent decided to try and fix as part of an engineering class project.

“I just give them a prompt and some cues and they have to come up with a list of ‘wouldn’t it be nice if?’ or ‘don’t you hate it when?” said Huhn.

Campbell and Sargent started working on their Pringles dispenser last fall.

And while that may seem straightforward, they say, it’s not.

“But once we figured out we want to do this, all the dimensions for so Jack because we’re dealing with on computer and we’re gonna take it to the chips and each chip a different size. So if you look at all of our drawings, it’s literally 2000s of millimeters and is printing,” said Tahoe Campbell, CJHS Student.

A 3D printer helped create the first proto-type three months ago, which they are still finetuning.

But they’re dreaming big – hoping to see their brainchild on store shelves one day.

“We want to try it, start manufacturing it a little bit – and then sell it out with royalties and have someone else produce it and sell it,” said Campbell.