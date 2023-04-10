CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The State of Missouri has recognized a local school district for its military efforts.

Carl Junction is one of the recipients of this year’s Purple Star Designation.

It comes from the Department of Education and Secondary Education, and recognizes the demonstration of quote: “A major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.”

That includes training for teachers and staff every year to make sure they’re aware of resources available to help military-connected kids.

It can also help students who’ve had to transfer several times, or who have a parent deployed.

“Very proud. Our community is very supportive of both current service members and their families as well as veterans. Our school district has always been supportive as well. So it’s one of those things – things that for the most part we were already doing already. And so we just thought … it’s the pride I think more than anything to represent our community in that way. And I think our community sees us continuing that tradition,” said Kyle Williams, CJHS Principal.

Seven school districts in Missouri received the designation.

This is just the second year of the Purple Star program.